Santa Fe still has not found the football that Hubert Bodhert wants and struggled again to gain distance, but this time they managed to win a very complicated match against Deportivo Pereira, which ended up being resolved thanks to the VAR, a penalty in the 90th minute and the hierarchy. of Hugo Rodallega, who returned to the formation and who, once again, made a difference. The 1-0 leaves the reds with 22 points and confirmed among the top eight in the League.

In the first half, Santa Fe agreed with coach Hubert Bodhert, in the sense of criticism after the defeat against Nacional, in which he complained because his players did not give a pass from two meters away. It was a flat team, without surprise, that did not get close to the south arch of El Campín and that decided to throw centers without a fixed destination.

In fact, the closest approach that Santa Fe had to the goal in the first half came from a rival: Ever Valencia arrived late to look for a cross from the right and the winger Jordy Monroy, who came with him to close it, almost puts in his bow.

The experience changed the game for Santa Fe

Santa Fe improved in the second stage, when Bodhert sent Christian Marrigo to the field to replace Rubén Manjarrés. And then, there was more respect from the Pereira defense to the local attack when Hugo Rodallega returned, absent in the last eight games, and when Iván Rojas replaced Jhojan Torres, who was saved from the red: he stepped on a rival, the VAR called judge Luis Delgado and he ignored it and, correctly, ruled with a yellow.

More out of desire than order, the field began to tilt in the second stage towards the northern arch of El Campín. Santa Fe found spaces and options. Jimer Fory, who missed Pereira’s clearest goal in the first half, took it out of bounds in the second.

In the end, another VAR play gave Santa Fe the best option to open the scoring: Carlos Ramírez jumped to head another of the local’s many crosses, with such bad luck that he opened his arms and did not see Enrique Serje. Hit in the face and a penalty called. Rodallega, in the 90th minute, a historic ‘Cardinal’ seal, scored the goal that opened the scoring.

There were still 10 minutes left to play after Rodallega’s goal, scored by Delgado, who three days ago had also given a long replacement in the match between Millonarios and Atlético Huila. Pereira tried to go above Santa Fe in search of, at least, a point to avoid leaving blank. But he didn’t give a single scare.

Bodhert had the solutions and the hierarchy on the bench, Rojas, Marrugo and, above all, Rodallega gave Santa Fe a victory it badly needed, that calms the waters against the coach, who had been highly questioned by the two previous games, and that gives peace of mind to the team, which, no matter what happens the rest of the day, will remain among the top eight.

Jose Orlando Ascencio

Sports Deputy Editor

@josasc

