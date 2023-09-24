An act of generosity and family love forever changed the life of Robert, a 37-year-old patient, when his older sister donated one of her kidneys to him in a successful kidney transplant surgery held on September 9 at the General Hospital of Mexicali, under the supervision of the Secretary of Health of Baja California, J. Adrián Medina Amarillas.

The operation was carried out by prominent transplantologists Cesar González Muñoz and José González Muñoz, who had the collaboration of an interdisciplinary team of medical and nursing professionals from the hospital. The result was a successful operation that not only improved Roberto’s quality of life, but also illustrated the positive impact that organ donation can have on society.

This altruistic act takes on even greater meaning when it occurs within the framework of National Organ Donation and Transplant Day, which will be celebrated next September 26. The Secretary of Health of Baja California took advantage of the occasion to call on the population to join the donation campaigns, highlighting that not only in life, but also after it, we can offer hope to patients in the region.

The director of the General Hospital of Mexicali, Miguel Bernardo Romero Flores, announced with joy that Both the recipient and the donor progressed satisfactorily and were discharged from the hospital.

It is important to highlight that the General Hospital of Mexicali has a Kidney Transplant Committee, made up of hospital authorities, nephrologists, transplant donation coordinators and medical personnel specialized in transplant surgery. This committee plays a critical role in identifying and evaluating transplant-susceptible cases, ensuring that procedures are carried out safely and effectively.

After this surgical procedure, the Secretary of Health expressed his gratitude to all those involved for their effort and collaboration in carrying out these surgeries that have provided great benefit to the patients of Baja California. This act of love and generosity not only saves lives but also inspires the community to join the noble cause of organ donation.