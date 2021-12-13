They are no longer hidden. On the afternoon of this Sunday, December 12, Amor y fuego posted a preview of what will be seen in tomorrow’s edition on its program. The audiovisual material that the television space shared on social networks showed Hugo García and Alessia Rovegno enjoying a walk near a beach holding hands and kissing repeatedly.

“Hugo García and Alessia Rovegno made it official. ‘The baby’ and Bárbara Cayo’s daughter no longer hide their love ”, was heard in the voiceover of the preview of the program hosted by Rodrigo González and Gigi Miter.

However, during the last hours of the night, the model ended up confirming what had been speculated in recent days. The member of This is War used his social networks to make his sentimental relationship official with the model Alessia Rovegno, who is also the daughter of the actress Bárbara Cayo.

YOU CAN SEE: Said Palao, Patricio Parodi and other reality guys from This is War with little-known talents

Hugo García makes his romance with Alessia Rovegno official

The figure of America shared a series of photographs in his personal account of Instagram next to the Peruvian model, where they both look quite smiling in front of the camera lens.

In the message that accompanies the postcards, García says: “ I knew it was you ”, Adding the quota of sentimentality to the shocking news.

‘Baby Hugo’ tagged Alessia in the post and she responded to her partner’s post with cute emoticons.

YOU CAN SEE: Hugo García is reunited with his ex-partner Mafer Neyra

The young man makes his relationship with Rovegno official after the last compromising images that Amor y fuego transmitted between him and the model this afternoon. Photo: Hugo García / Instagram.

Hugo García looks quite happy next to his new partner Alessia Rovegno. Photo: Hugo García / Instagram.

Hugo García confirms romance with Alessia Rovegno. Photo: Hugo García / Instagram.

Hugo García is uncomfortable when asked about his new ampay by Johanna San Miguel

On the last December 6, the reality boy Hugo García was approached by the host of the program Johanna San Miguel. The presenter reminded Hugo García of the ampay in which he was involved days ago with Alessia Rovegno in the program Amor y fuego.

“And those photos that they took of you with a girl?” Asked San Miguel. Given this, the reality boy showed his discomfort and avoided answering. “Let the game begin,” he managed to say.