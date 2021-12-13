After the death of Mexican star Vicente Fernández, father of Aztec music, hundreds of fans are still very shocked. The artist, who died at the age of 81 due to a multi-organ failure, was fired amid applause, cheers and chants by hundreds of fans who accompanied the body after being veiled in the chapel that was adapted in the Vicente Fernández Gómez Arena, located in Tlajomulco. of Zúñiga.

After leaving the funeral home around 2:00 p.m., the body, escorted by a large security group and relatives, He was directed to his own Arena, where family members were able to fire him privately.

However, a large group of fans followed Vicente’s body and waited outside the compound where he was to be buried. Among children, youth and adults, everyone chanted his songs to honor him and say goodbye in the best way.

That is how Doña Cuquita, Vicente’s wife, upon seeing the great uproar, requested that the Arena be enabled, which had a short capacity for 5,000 people, and allowed the fans to enter.

On stage a group of mariachis performed, which together with the audience performed the songs “Volver, Volver”, “El andariego”, “Guadalajara”, “Here among us”, “Divine Women”, “In what way I forget you “,” For your damn love “and” Cross of oblivion. “

At the moment it is known that the ranch where Vicente’s body is found will remain open throughout the night until 3:00 pm on Monday, December 12. Before being buried there will be a mass that the public can also attend.

Vicente Fernández: this was the last wish of the Mexican singer before he died

A video came to light again in which Vicente Fernandez he tells his son Alejandro Fernandez, in a concert that they both gave, what song do you want them to play when you pass away.

This happened while the popular ‘Chente’After a song he was performing, he stopped for a second and said that when he died, he would like people to say goodbye to him with one of his melodies that made him consecrate himself in his career. It is about, nothing more and nothing less, than the well-known topic “Return Return”, one of the most emblematic melodies of ranchera music in that Aztec country.