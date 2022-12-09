One person died this Friday (9) in a huge fire of “7,000 square meters” that broke out overnight in a shopping center in the northern suburb of Moscow.

“In the Moscow region, firefighters are extinguishing a fire of 7,000 square meters”, an area similar to a football field, Russia’s Emergencies Ministry said on Telegram.

The fire started at the Mega Khimki shopping mall in the Khimki suburb north of the Russian capital, it said.

According to Russian media, one person was killed by the flames.

At 09:00 local time (03:00 GMT), the fire was still burning.

At first, local news agencies pointed to an arson attack, although they later cited sources who denied a deliberate act and pointed to violations of safety regulations.

The Fire Department mobilized 70 soldiers and 20 trucks to extinguish the fire, said the emergency services, who noted that the design of the building made work difficult.

“Due to the collapse of the roof, the fire instantly spread over a large area,” the Moscow region emergency service said in Telegram.

Videos posted on social media show a massive fire and people fleeing the burning building into the parking lot.

Mega Khimki is a vast shopping and leisure center in the suburb of Khimki, located close to Moscow’s Sheremetievo Airport.