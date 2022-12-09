By

ExtTV is the winner of the “Super Diffusion” Award for giving visibility to women’s sport, through the documentary “Conquerors”. It is a project to tell the stories of athletes, clubs and federations from the region of Extremadura and that are worthy of being known, valued and remembered. Iberdrola gives them 50,000 euros to make it a reality. They attend AS after the awards ceremony to analyze and give more details about the project.



How and when did the idea of ​​recording this documentary come about?

Since the beginning of ExtTV, the bet has been sport and women, it is one of the great strengths of the content that we work with. Almost all the content is direct and, as a result of starting to work with different athletes and sports, the idea of ​​knowing those stories that we also began to live with them arose. Many women from Extremadura are world or Olympic champions.



Do you feel that it is more difficult for athletes from Extremadura to be known, compared to other places?

It is the same as in any rural area with scarce resources. Extremadura, by communication, meets that profile. Although there are many similar areas in Spain, our work and content is from Extremadura and we tell our stories.



What would it mean for these athletes to be able to participate in this documentary?

What we are doing is providing the means for their success to be known, both in sports and the work that an athlete develops to reach the top.



Among all the difficulties encountered along the way, is the most important being able to finance a sports career?

When we have worked with them, we have seen their reality: small towns, limited resources, no facilities, no dieticians, no doctor specializing in sports… In the end, everything is eating and cooking from home. That means that the effort and sacrifice is enormous.



Is another objective of the documentary to continue fighting for the growth of women’s sport, giving it an impact?

ExtTV is the only television platform that we have in the region to give that visibility, more than 70% of the people who watch it are from outside of Extremadura and we have a 12% share that is outside of Spain. In the end that is what we want, to be the voice so that the whole world knows our athletes.



Did you expect this award?

No, we are two film production companies that set up a digital television and have bet on sports and women since our beginnings. Thank God there is fantastic work being done globally to increase the visibility of women in sport. Ours is one more grain of sand, we find it surprising and we appreciate it very much.



What words would you dedicate to Iberdrola, after awarding you with this award?

It is one of the basic pillars in world politics that is being done with equality and equitable work between men and women. Many initiatives are being carried out, but Iberdrola’s work at the level of sport and women is impressive.

*This content sponsored by IBERDROLA has been prepared by Diario AS.

