He Motorola Razr 40 Ultra 512GB + 12GB RAM It is one of the most sophisticated high-end cell phones of the new generation of mobile telephony, and is available in Free market at a significantly lower price than in Liverpool. With a 13% discountcomes out in $14,719.96 Mexican pesoscompared to its regular price of $16,919.50 MXN, plus the purchase can be financed for 18 months without interest.

“It is important to remember that the cost and availability of the product mentioned today, July 13, could change depending on its validity on Mercado Libre.”

With its 13% discount on Mercado Libre, the Motorola Razr 40 Ultra comes in unlocked versioncompatible with any telephone company and 5G networksensuring fast and efficient connectivity. Learn more about its main features:

RAM: 12 GB

Internal Memory: 512 GB

Operating System: Android 13

Processor: Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 at 3.19 GHz

Display: 6.9″ AMOLED with Full HD+ resolution (1080 x 2640 px)

Cameras: 12 Mpx main rear

13 Mpx Secondary

32 Mpx front

Video: Rear video resolution 3840 x 2160 px

To get this cell phone on sale, you can BUY BY CLICKING THIS LINK.

How to buy the Motorola Razr 40 Ultra for 18 MSI on Mercado Libre?

Although the price of the Motorola Razr 40 Ultra on offer at Mercado Libre is $14,719.96 Mexican pesos with 13% discount, and you can also Pay from 3 to 24 months without interest through participating credit cards:

VISA: 18 Months without interest

BBVA Bancomer: 15 Months without interest

MasterCard: 12 Months without interest

American Express: 12 Months without interest

VISA: 12 Months without interest

In case you need more time to pay, you have the possibility to access payment at 24 months with interest.

Buy cheaper on Mercado Libre than in Liverpool

In other stores like LiverpoolThe Motorola Razr 40 Ultra is available for payment in 6 months without interest. Its price is $29,999 Mexican pesos on sale, when its regular price is $39,989 Mexican pesos, with free shipping.

It is cheaper to buy on Mercado Libre than on Liverpool.

The Motorola Razr 40 Ultra offer on Mercado Libre is a unique opportunity to acquire a high-end smartphone at an unbeatable price. With its powerful performance, advanced security features and impressive storage capacity, this device is ideal for those looking for the best in mobile technology.

At Debate.com.mx, we share offers and discounts from various online stores. Some of the links in this post may be part of affiliate programs. None of the products mentioned have been suggested by brands or stores and their inclusion is an exclusive decision of our editorial team. Please note that product prices and availability are subject to change without notice.