Easter Mass 2024 streaming and live TV: where to see it with Pope Francis, today, Sunday 31 March

The Holy Mass of Easter 2024, presided over by Pope Francis, will be broadcast today, 31 March 2024, Easter Sunday of the Resurrection of the Lord, from St. Peter's Basilica starting at 10 am. Then, at 12 pm, Pope Francis will it will overlook the city and the world from the central loggia for the Urbi et Orbi Blessing. But where to follow the Mass live on television and live streaming? Below we show you all the channels available.

On TV

Easter Sunday 2024 brings together many religious people and Pope Francis' mass for the occasion is broadcast live on both Rai 1 and TV2000, but also on Canale 5. Appointment at 10 am. To follow the live broadcast from Viale Mazzini in clear just tune in to the first channel. As? By pressing button 1 on the remote control, or button 101 on the Sky pay-TV. Instead, to follow the broadcast live on TV2000, simply click on button 28 of digital terrestrial or button 18 of Tivusat or finally button 157 of Sky. Also live on Canale 5, on button 5 of digital terrestrial.

Easter Mass 2024 streaming

And those who want to follow the religious function with Pope Francis in live streaming can access the free content of RaiPlay. The platform allows you to follow what is happening on TV live via registration and/or login. Once this step has been carried out, you can select the channel you are interested in and follow everything live both via desktop and via app. TV2000 also makes its free streaming service available through its platform. Also live on Mediaset Play and on the social profiles of Vatican News.