



This posthumous work collects reflections by Nélida Piñon written in the last years of her life, when she knew she would soon end due to illness. It was completed shortly after the pandemic and in in a way it is his cultural self-portrait. Thank goodness he had the…









Session limit reached

Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.



try again













You have exceeded the session limit

You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.



Keep browsing







Article for subscribers only