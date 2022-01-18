When the mother of Dean Verberckmoes went to the police on Sunday because her son had disappeared with Dave De K., all alarm bells went off at the police. The 34-year-old ‘cuddly uncle’ was already known to the police. ‘Disturbed’, court psychiatrists have previously written about the man. “If he doesn’t like something, he reacts in a sadistic way.”
Inge Bosschaerts
Latest update:
09:14
