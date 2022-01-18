Motoring Nino Tuovinen’s Bemar’s rear wheel suddenly locked in the middle of a bypass on the highway – a phenomenon known to every winter motorist in the background

Road safety: The problem is to be aware of and knock out the ice floes before setting off.

About the driver became a passenger for a moment when the right rear wheel of the car locked in a overtaking situation in Kuopio. The ice and snow accumulated under the fender turned out to be to blame for the accident.

“There were passengers on board that situation,” he describes Nino Tuovinen threatening situation.

Tuovinen thought at first that the car had broken down.

“It just pulled one corner onto the bridge. The car was a hundredth of a second across the highway. I thought the damper was rattling now, but not yet. It still remained on the glove, ”he describes.

What happened after that, Tuovinen drove his BMW car into the parking lot and found no flaws in it.

“The next day I used a car with a crane if there was any mechanical problem with it. It was not found, ”says Tuovinen.

All that was invented as a fault was the snow left under the fender and the ice on which the tire was stuck. Tuovinen’s car has been lowered.

Tuovinen says he kept the car in a warm stable before, so there has been no problem.

“Now it’s been outside and in Park so that just that back corner can’t be seen very well,” he says.

Tuovinen wants to remind all motorists to clean the fenders of ice. The Traffic Safety Training Instructor urges the same Ari-Pekka Elovaara.

“If there is ice in the fender, it feels like turning, meaning there is no room for the tire to turn. At the same time, a strange sound may be heard. If there is a lot of snow and ice, it will start to affect the tire’s rotation, ”Elovaara describes.

Snow and the ice is really tight when the tire locks while driving. According to Elovaara, it is not very common.

“The inside of the fender is still worth knocking clean. There are places in the fender where snow accumulates, especially behind the tire. Of course, the accumulation also depends on the car model, ”says Elovaara.

At some point, icebergs usually drop out, but not always.

Elovaara urges you to knock the fenders clean while you clean the car of snow anyway.

“The biggest ice pack usually comes down by tapping,” says Elovaara.

According to Elovaara, there is no harm in defrosting and drying the car indoors from time to time. All you have to do is keep the car inside long enough for it to melt and dry properly.