The preseason is being more than complex for some of the teams in the silver category of Spanish football. The lack of signings and the tension typical of the summer market is causing some quite unusual situations when the clubs are already facing the final stretch before the start of the competition.

Thus, Huesca requested last Monday the suspension of their friendly that was scheduled for next Saturday against Girona, from Primera, due to the large number of casualties that the Alto Aragonese currently present. However, they will play the game they have pending on the 4th against Andorra, the last test before the start of the league.

Those led by Ziganda are not the only Second Division club that have presented problems a few days before the competition begins. Levante, for example, has not yet managed to win any game. They drew against Stoke City (1-1) and Qatar SC (1-1) and lost against Nottingham Forest (1-2). Burgos, Cartagena and Andorra, three candidates for the ‘playoff’ last season, have not just started either and have only achieved one victory this preseason. Espanyol, one of the most powerful teams in the division, is also in the same situation.

However, the most striking news of this summer has emerged within Real Valladolid. The Pucelano team terminated the contract with its sports director Fran Sánchez last Monday. The aforementioned linked them until the end of the current season,

The Oriolan, who had been at the club since 2021, unexpectedly left the Franjivioleta team in the middle of the summer market and the Castilian-Leonese are currently looking for a candidate to replace him to be able to continue working after his relegation to Second.