08/01/2023 – 20:32

Unanimously, the Federal Supreme Court overturned this Tuesday, 1st, once and for all, the thesis of legitimate defense of honor – used as an argument to justify feminicides in criminal actions, especially when the defendants are taken to a popular jury. Before the recess, the Supreme Court had already formed a majority for the ‘full’ burial of the argument. The trial concluded this Tuesday, the first day of the second judicial semester, with the votes of the two women who make up the Supreme Court, Rosa Weber and Cármen Lúcia.

Rosa and Carmen had already expressed their views before the judicial recess, highlighting the seriousness of the issue under debate at the Supreme Court.

This Tuesday, the 1st, the Minister President of the Supreme Court read excerpts from the novel Gabriela Cravo e Canela, by Jorge Amado, highlighting how the work portrays ‘chronicles of a patriarchal, archaic and authoritarian society’ – ‘which has not changed much, remains misogynistic and sexist ‘, he stressed.

With the decision, neither the defense of the accused, nor the Public Ministry, nor the Police nor the Justice can use the thesis, or any argument that refers to this argument, during the investigation or trial of cases of femicide, including before the court of the jury.

The use of the thesis will result in the annulment of the judgment.

The highest court’s assessment is that the ‘legitimate defense of honor’ is unconstitutional, as it goes against the principles of human dignity, protection of life and gender equality.

In the vote accompanied by the other nine ministers of the STF, the rapporteur, Dias Toffoli argued how it is ‘unacceptable, given the sublime right to life and human dignity, that the accused of femicide be acquitted based on the odd thesis’.

The use of arguments now overthrown by the Supreme Court was already barred, since 2021, by virtue of an injunction – a provisional decision, given in urgent cases – endorsed by the Court. Now, the highest court has given the final word on the case, analyzing the merits of the lawsuit filed by the Democratic Labor Party (PDT).

Toffoli had highlighted how the idea of ​​legitimate defense of honor ‘has archaic roots in Brazilian law, constituting a rancid, in the rhetoric of some law operators, of institutionalization of inequality between men and women and of tolerance and naturalization of domestic violence, which have no shelter in the 1988 Constitution’.