The communications continue to focus the demands on Aragon and, specifically, on provinces such as Huesca, where through the initiative Huesca Sounds The need to have better communication systems, especially with Zaragoza.

It is a topic that has been addressed in the round table “Status of the demand for a Huesca-Zaragoza commuter service” as a result of the needs and shortcomings prospecting work carried out by the Huesca Suena Participation Groups and the results of the 2021 Oscense Barometer in which the commuter service with Zaragoza was set as one of the priority projects.

At this meeting, the need to configure a map or mobility project of Aragon within which the province of Huesca is contemplated. Furthermore, attendees have also agreed to point out the existence of a greater demand for communications with Zaragoza, which is why it is considered key to have more frequencies and that these, furthermore, are adequate.

Along these lines, the round table has also concluded with the importance of having citizens so that communications respond to these needs, in addition to their considerations being taken into account in decision-making bodies.

They are lines of action to achieve better communications for those attending this meeting. technical issues should not be an excuse. “We have to understand that it is a window of opportunity. Each administration must do its job,” Huesca Suena explained to theEconomist

Another conclusion of this meeting is that the agreement related to periodic party meetings on this and other issues mainly linked to mobility and transportation.

This round table is added to the actions carried out by Huesca Suena previously, such as the suburban commuter conferences, which took place in May and June 2022, as well as the public session with all the candidates for mayor of Huesca, which showed their support, at the Manuel Benito Moliner Cultural Center in view of the proximity of the municipal elections.