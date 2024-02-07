La Spezia – La Local health authority 5 has a new health director: it is Pamela Morelli, 50 years old, Genoese. He comes from Piedmont and already has experience in some healthcare companies. He takes over Franca Martelli who retired last month and previously worked at Saint martin where it had been criticized on several occasions by doctors and trade unionists in the sector.

Morelli, in recent days, met with the general director Paolo Cavagnaro who, after consulting with his staff, decided to appoint her; in the meantime he had entrusted himself as acting head of the Surgery department Giorgio Ferrari. He will take up service on Monday 19 January in La Spezia. Here is a summary of his career: the last and prestigious stop was the hospital in Rivoli later she was medical director of the unit after having held the position of coordinator of the hospital area of ​​the entire territory of ASL Torino 3.

Previously, however, he had also worked within the health management of the Genoese ASL 3.

She specialized in Hygiene and Medicine in Genoa in the professor's glorious school Pietro Crovari, carried out by the professor Giancarlo Icardibegan his career at the Irccs Galeazzi of Milanwhere she held the role of deputy health director, before moving on to the medical direction of the ASL of Alessandria. She has no lack of front-line experience as she has worked in medium-sized hospitals: in 2017 she joined the ASL Torino 3 at the medical management in charge a Rivoli and Susa. Now the appointment at La Spezia is a fascinating challenge.