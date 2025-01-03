In Spain, Salt plays an important role in our gastronomy. It is a condiment that is (almost) never missing in a good Mediterranean salad, much less in the preparation of a tasty baked sea bass. However, experts recommend not overdoing it as it can cause serious health problems, especially heart problems.

Many people think that you can’t live without saltsince it is capable of enhancing the flavor of dishes and ingredients. Still, there are options to do without it without damaging the recipes. Harvard University proposes certain alternatives to avoid abusing salt on a daily basis.

How to eat with less salt: the alternatives proposed by Harvard University

One of the proposals is rinse canned foods such as vegetables. This technique will remove excess salt. The second option is avoid using it when cooking pasta or rice. According to Harvard University, you do not need to do this step to cook these products.

Salt shaker Lorena Martínez/Pexels

In turn, the American institution proposes a menu that does not exceed 1,200 milligrams of sodium per day. This meal option includes dishes such as oatmeal cooked with skimmed milk (as breakfast) or a salad with boiled eggto eat at noon.

Other options to eat with less salt

In addition to the options proposed by Harvard University, another alternative is to replace salt with other foods. For example, it is said that soy sauce is one of the most popular products when eliminating this condiment from any diet.

Soy sauce Getty Images/iStockphoto

Its flavor is very powerful and goes perfectly with raw materials such as meat, fish u food like pasta and rice. Whether to make Chinese noodles or a cucumber and salmon salad, soy is an ideal condiment to avoid excess salt.

It is also possible to do without salt when we go with foods such as ham, since in itself it has a fairly salty flavor. We advise the same with bacon, pickles, smoked salmon or certain varieties of cheese such as Roquefort.





The last recommendation that we share is to resort to an expert to advise you what you should do and guide you when creating a healthy menu that adapts to your needs.

