HS Turku Police: Authorities fail to fulfill official duties in Raisio’s family death – Mother in her thirties suspected of killing herself and her child

The family death took place in Raisio in February.

Police does not start a preliminary investigation into the actions of the authorities in the case of Raisio’s family death, says the police in southwestern Finland.

Director of Investigation, Commissioner for Crime Petri Lamppu states in the press release that “based on a thorough investigation, no party has failed to fulfill its official responsibilities in supporting and identifying the situation of the child and family”. According to the lamp, the authorities have no reason to suspect the crimes.

The police investigated the matter with the Forensic Psychiatry Research Unit of the Turku University Central Hospital (Tyks).

Family death took place in Raisio in February.

Police suspect the mother has killed her elementary school son as well as herself. The release said police are continuing to investigate the suspected homicide as murder and the mother’s death as a death investigation. The police do not know more about the matter.

The family death occurred in a residential area with a lot of detached houses. Residents described the place to HS as a peaceful and idyllic, “birdhouse”. HS said earlier that, according to HS data, the mother suspected of murdering her child is a woman of about 30 years.

The news is being updated.