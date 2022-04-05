IGN has published a 16-minute gameplay video Of LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Sagathe new game from TT Games and Warner Bros. Games arrived today on PC and consoles.

The video in particular shows the first few minutes of the brick version of the film Star Wars: The Force Awakens, during which the player alternates control of Poe, Finn and Rey depending on the occasion. We also glimpse the dynamics of the gameplay, including shootings, hand-to-hand combat, exploration and small puzzles to be solved using a bit of cunning or the skills of the protagonists.

We remind you that LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga from today for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One, Switch and PC. The new game from TT Games allows you to experience the stories of all nine films in the Star Wars saga, including the epilogue series, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

The title impressed us positively, as you can read in our review of LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga by Christian Colli.