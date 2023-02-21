Tuesday, February 21, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

HS Turku | Liza and Nastiia Šulika saw a tear on their father’s face – Then he had to be left behind

by admin_l6ma5gus
February 21, 2023
in World Europe
0
HS Turku | Liza and Nastiia Šulika saw a tear on their father’s face – Then he had to be left behind

Sisters Liza Šulika (left) and Nastiia Šulika are from Kyiv, the capital of Ukraine. Now they live in Salo, where they fled the war with their mother. Picture: Ville-Veikko Kaakinen / HS

The Ukrainian sisters live a new everyday life in Finland with their mother. At the same time, they keep in touch with their home country and hope to return.

Tedious is tough.

Almost a year ago, Ukraine, home and many loved ones were left at the feet of the war.

“We had to leave the most important person for us, our father,” says the 14-year-old Liza Šulika.

He describes the feelings of the whole family.

Little sister Nastiia Šulika, 12, sits on a bed pushed against the wall in a hotel in Salo that has been converted into a reception center. Mother of girls Lena Šulika holding Liza’s hand when she talks about her father.

#Turku #Liza #Nastiia #Šulika #tear #fathers #face #left

See also  Association of prosecutors releases note in support of Lindôra
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
More than thirty deaths in the Sao Paulo region due to torrential rains

More than thirty deaths in the Sao Paulo region due to torrential rains

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result