HS Turku | Liza and Nastiia Šulika saw a tear on their father’s face – Then he had to be left behind

Sisters Liza Šulika (left) and Nastiia Šulika are from Kyiv, the capital of Ukraine. Now they live in Salo, where they fled the war with their mother.

The Ukrainian sisters live a new everyday life in Finland with their mother. At the same time, they keep in touch with their home country and hope to return.

Tedious is tough.

Almost a year ago, Ukraine, home and many loved ones were left at the feet of the war.

“We had to leave the most important person for us, our father,” says the 14-year-old Liza Šulika.

He describes the feelings of the whole family.

Little sister Nastiia Šulika, 12, sits on a bed pushed against the wall in a hotel in Salo that has been converted into a reception center. Mother of girls Lena Šulika holding Liza’s hand when she talks about her father.