The new Citroën logo debuts for the first time on Citroen concept oils [all-ë]which represents the brand’s future path towards electric mobility. Citroën oli wants to be acheap electric car accessible to all and therefore goes against the tide of current trends in the automotive industry, which always offer electric transport solutions for the family heavier, more complex and more expensive. Citroën oli’s goal is to achieve the best possible control of the life cycle reducing weight and complexity, using recycled and recyclable materialsfor greater longevity, reliability and accessibility.

Economy electric car Citroën oils, battery and range

The car has a target weight of 1,000kg for an autonomy of 400kma consumption of 10kWh per 100km thanks to one speed limited to 110 km/h for maximum efficiency and a capacity of recharges from 20 to 80% in just 23 minutes. There 40kWh battery it is sufficient to guarantee the electric car the autonomy necessary for daily travel.

V2G technology and V2L Citroën oils

Also on board an electrical device equipped with intelligent capacity and power is capable to switch electricity to the grid, the home or an accessory (V2G and V2L) for living and driving. With its 40 kWh battery and 3.6 kW (the equivalent of a 230 Volt 16 Ampere household socket), oils can theoretically power a 3,000W electrical appliance for about 12 hours.

Citroën oils external characteristics

On the outside, faithful to the Citroën style, it looks like a vehicle unconventional with a particular aesthetic, which combines functionality, efficiency and durability. It looks like a Compact SUV of 4.20 m long, 1.65 m high and 1.90 m wide.

Citroën oli is a compact SUV

It is efficient, thanks to identical front doors, bumpers and protective elements and the use of lightweight materials. Very strong and flat, the bonnet, roof and boot floor panels are made in recycled honeycomb cardboard, extremely resistant and walkable. The windshield is vertical because that’s the way to have it shorter distance between the top and the bottom and, therefore, use as little glass as possible.

The cargo space of Citroën oli

In addition to reducing weight and complexity, the windshield is smaller, therefore less expensive to manufacture or replace and reduces the occupants’ exposure to the sun and therefore the need for air conditioning. It is also estimated to help reduce battery consumption by 17%. The concept presents the experimental system “Aero Duct” between the front end and the top of the flat bonnet, which blows air towards the windscreen, creating an effect that sweeps air over the roof.

Long life tyre

Spectacular and very special too hybrid wheels in steel and aluminum with tough and smart tyres Eagle GO by 20 inches created in collaboration with Goodyear.

This concept tire uses a tread compound consisting of sunflower oils, pine resins, natural rubber And silica derived from rice husks. Sunflower oils and pine resins are renewable materials and they aim to replace petroleum-derived oils.

Eagle GO Goodyear tire on steel and aluminum rim

These materials are currently used to produce “vegetable ink” for printers. There natural rubber obtained from the Hevea brasiliensis tree it is used to replace petroleum-based synthetic rubber. There rice husk silicaobtained from rice processing, can reduce waste destined for landfills and was also used in the past in reinforced concrete.

The other special feature of this rubber is that Eagle GO has the ability to be rebuilt twice throughout its life, thus increasing the life of the tyre. Goodyear has set itself the ambitious goal of achieving i 500,000 kilometers traveledthanks to the reuse of the sustainable casing and the renewable tread.

The Eagle GO Goodyear tire is designed to last

Eagle GO uses technology Goodyear SightLinewhich includes a sensor that monitors the health of the tire, an important factor to determine whether or when a tire can be retreadedthus increasing its circularity and efficiency.

Citroën cabin oils with recycled materials

Inside the Citroën concept oli presents a passenger compartment spacious and brightwith an innovative dashboard that houses the smartphones of the driver and projects the information across the entire width of the dashboard.

Instead of a full plank with multiple screens and hidden computers, oli presents a single bar in the shape of a tube, which runs across the entire width of the vehicle. On the one hand are integrated the steering column and the steering wheel, and in the center are a smartphone holder and five controls for the climate system.

The interior of the Citroën concept oli

In particular, the plank of oils only uses 34 elements, while in a comparable compact family sedan there are around 75 components in the dashboard and center console. The central tube is equipped with an electrified guide on which it is possible to slide the USB sockets to connect accessories.

In oli, everything necessary for infotainment and communication is available via the driver’s smartphone, which is inserted into a special slot in the center of the dashboard. Once the phone is connected, information and apps from the phone are projected onto one “smartband”a wide horizontal strip across the bottom of the windshield, displaying them along with the essential data of the vehicle, such as speed and charge level.

Two air vents, one in front of the driver and one in front of the passenger, allow you to use a smaller air conditioning unit to further increase efficiency and reduce weight.

The essential and colorful dashboard of the Citroën oli concept

On this board is the «sofa» in Elastollan® (BASF), a storage shelf in thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU) 3D printed, color recyclable bright orange and recyclable, equipped with flexible protruding elements that allow you to keep certain objects such as coffee cups or soda cans blocked. Finally the rear seats feature “network” processingwhile the floor is washable and is made with light and recyclable materials.

Always up-to-date economy electric car

Citroën oli is the prototype of acheap electric car and that’s why it’s designed to be renovated, updated and repaired with recycled components to promote sustainability, longevity and reuse.

The oli concept will inspire future Citroën electric models

Oli perfectly embodies the Citroën mission: to provide an electric mobility solution simple, accessible and smart to improve people’s daily lives with the least possible impact on the environment. Oli will inspire ideas, design elements and innovations that will be used in the future models of the Citroën range.

Photo Citroën OLI concept

Video how Citroën OLI is made

Video how Citroën OLI is made

You may also be interested in this content

👉 All the news, car tests on CITROËN

👉 Tested Citroën car videos

👉 ELECTRIC CAR TEST VIDEO

👉 Electric car RECHARGE time in AC



👉 How much does it cost to recharge the electric car

👉 All about charging electric cars

👉 Electric car charging rates

👉 Electrical retrofit

👉 Electric cars with more autonomy

👉 Electric car charging rates

👉 CALCULATION OF ELECTRIC CAR RECHARGE TIME

👉 Electric car columns on the highway

👉 latest lithium ion battery news

The tests of new electric cars!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=videoseries

👉 EV Driving all about electric and hybrid cars

👉 CITROËN price list 👉 Ads for used CITROËN

👉 What do you think? Jump on FORUM And Google News all the news of the car

COMMENT WITH FACEBOOK