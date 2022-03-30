HS Turku “I didn’t realize anything for a moment” – Two young people beat their friends badly in the center of Turku, the perpetrators avoided prison

Two young men beat their friend in an apartment in the center of Turku.

Southwest Finland the district court has sentenced two young minors to aggravated imprisonment for aggravated assault.

The act took place at the end of November in an apartment on Sirkkalankatu. There was a group of four people drinking alcohol and other drugs in the apartment. With the exception of the resident of the apartment, the members of the party were young men. They got into an argument at night, as a result of which men born in 2004 and 2005 beat a third man born in 2005.

Police investigated the matter as an attempt at murder, as investigators estimate the assault threatened the life of the victim.

The prosecutor took the case to court as aggravated assault. The accused were minors at the time of the offense, so the charges were dealt with as a young person.

The age limit for criminal liability in Finland is 15 years, but the penalties for crimes committed as minors are less severe than normal.

Prosecution according to the duo beat their victim for half an hour. The assault did not end until the first police patrol arrived at the apartment. The defendants beat and kicked their victim with the result that he suffered several injuries around his body. Another of the accused also strangled the victim.

The victim told a police officer that the strangulation was prolonged.

“[Syytetty] he sat on my legs with his legs spread so that his weight was on his legs, and squeezed me with both hands from my neck for an estimated 30-40 seconds. I had darkened eyes and didn’t realize anything for a moment. My head blurred. I had a breather a couple of times and felt that my vision was also back, ”the victim said.

One of the defendants rushed against the police patrol as he was transported from the apartment. He also threatened the constable with killing and spat in his face.

District Court sentenced a man born in 2005 to one year and three months in prison. In addition to the beating, the man was convicted of theft as a young person.

The defendant, who was born in 2004, was convicted of aggravated assault as a young person and of ten other crimes such as violent opposition to power by a young person. His sentence is one year and ten months in prison.

Judgments are not final. They can be appealed to the Court of Appeal.