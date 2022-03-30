THE TRUTH Murcia Wednesday, March 30, 2022, 2:39 p.m.



The regional government presented this Wednesday the new environmental sustainability badge that will allow consumers, markets and buyers to have the necessary information, in addition to having products of excellent and accredited quality, to have the guarantee that the production process responds to environmental demands.

This was announced by the Minister of Water, Agriculture, Livestock, Fisheries and the Environment, Antonio Luengo, during the presentation of the seal at the CIFEA in Torre Pacheco, as an example “of the regional government’s commitment to the agri-food sector and sustainable and respectful production with the environment, especially with the Mar Menor.

“We are very aware of the new demands of the markets, where the consumer demands healthy products, respectful of the environment and at a reasonable price, so today it is not only enough to be sustainable, but it is also necessary demonstrate it and offer confidence to customers”, he stressed.

The sustainability label will certify compliance with the measures contained in Law 3/2020 of July 27, on the Recovery and Protection of the Mar Menor, providing consumers with an identifying mark that serves to recognize food produced in a sustainable manner and under the legally established production parameters.

Thus, “from now on, any interested party will be able to count on the guarantee that agriculture in the Region of Murcia and, specifically in the Mar Menor area, complies with the commitments of environmental, social and economic sustainability, applying an optimization of water resources, betting on research and innovation in new production techniques and compliance with legislation”, added Luengo.

The counselor clarified that “the new badge is not a quality mark like those already existing in the Region of Murcia, but rather it is a differentiating element and verifier of the Law, which reflects the effort made by the farmer to contribute to the care of the environment, to be able to produce quality food, and all this, complying with a restrictive law, which subjects them to periodic controls and inspections.

Way to prove compliance



Those interested in obtaining the Verified Sustainable Agriculture badge may request it from the regional Administration on a voluntary basis and through an established procedure. Thus, after the request they must prove compliance with all the points included in Law 3/2020, and later an inspection will be carried out that proves said report. As a result of the review of all the points defined in the documentary control of the inspection, you will receive the Distinction of Sustainable Agriculture.

Thus, they must accredit the exploitation notebook, supporting invoices, levels of fertilizers and manure, maintenance of irrigation systems, documentation and technical sheets of products used, irrigation water analysis (pH, EC, nitrates), soil analysis at the beginning of the campaign (pH, electrical conductivity (EC), texture, organic matter, total nitrogen, nitrates), analysis of manure or organic materials (moisture, pH, EC, organic matter, total and organic nitrogen), the fertilization plan and of irrigation, documents justifying the origin of the irrigation water and the nitrogen balance per crop.