HS test | Test if you recognize the most common clothing care instructions – These mistakes are often made in laundry

The most common care instructions should be recognized, because it is surprisingly easy to ruin the garment. The expert tells you what kind of problems can happen in the washing and maintenance of clothes.

Washing marks cause a headache, especially if you order a lot of clothes online from abroad.

“Globalist has many different brands and it causes confusion,” says the executive director Sari Mattila From Puhtausala ry.

The care instructions found on the garment may be a whole booklet, in which you must first find the markings regarding the EU. In addition, according to Mattila, clothing manufacturers today are careful with both washing and ironing temperatures.