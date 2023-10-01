Considered by Guinness World Records as the most successful soap opera in history: it was broadcast in 180 countries, dubbed into 15 languages, adapted in 28 territories, including China, India, South Africa and the United States.

24 years after the broadcast of the first of its 335 episodes (October 25, 1999), the series ‘Ugly Betty’ was announced and will be released next year on Prime Video. As expected, the news became a trend on all social networks.

“The new series takes up the story of Betty 20 years later, now a successful woman, mother and wife,” reads the streaming platform’s press release about the production that will star Ana María Orozco and José Enrique Abello.

Already in July, in a statement, Prime Video said: “’Ugly Betty’ had a healthy energy, with an enormous impact that this character generated on conventional beauty codes, which explains why it became a global franchise with the one that all women could relate to.”

And although the exact release date is still a mystery, this series or sequel will present a story with nuances that will seek to get its first followers hooked. “While the empowered Betty remains married to her husband and company leader, Armando Mendoza, she rebuilds her relationship with her teenage daughter, Mila, and tries to cope with the crisis of her family company, wondering if 20 years ago she chose the path she “It made her truly happy,” they say.

The cast includes new faces, but another of its great attractions is the return of some of the actors from the original version such as Natalia Ramírez (Marcela Valencia, ex-wife of Armando Mendoza), Lorna Cepeda (Patricia Fernández or la Peliteñida), Ricardo Vélez ( Mario Calderón), Alberto León Jaramillo (Saúl Gutiérrez), Estefanía Gómez (Aura María), Luces Velásquez (Berta), Marcela Posada (Sandra Patiño or the Jirafona), Julio César Herrera (Freddy Contreras), Jorge Herrera (don Hermes Pinzón) , Mario Duarte: (Nicolás Mora) and Julián Arango (Hugo Lombardi).

Juanita Molina: the heiress

In the trailer and first promotional photos, attention was drawn to the presence of the young actress Juanita Molina, who will play Mila, Betty and Armando’s daughter.

A 26-year-old Colombian, she was part of ‘La Reina del Flow’, where she played Sandee and also developed as a singer. She has participated in ‘Decisions: some win, others lose’, ‘Noobees’, ‘Arelys Henao: I sing to not cry’, ‘I dedicate it to you’ and ‘Manes’. And she can currently be seen in the soap opera ‘Romina Poderosa’ (Netflix).

“I have the privilege of being part of this family (I explode with emotion, just writing this),” he wrote on his Instagram account, where he has almost half a million followers.

“They are going to be surprised. The character comes to revolutionize Ecomoda and her parents a little. Well, she is a beautiful actress, Juanita Molina is going to play her,” said Ana María Orozco in an interview with W Radio about the young and talented actress.

