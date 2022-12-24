HS in Ukraine | “I want my children to celebrate Christmas”, says the Ukrainian father who sent his family on an evacuation trip – This is how Ukraine prepares for the holidays amid the bombings

In Ukraine, many are facing a lonely Christmas. More than six million Ukrainians are evacuated inside the country and almost eight million have left the country. Left alone in Kiev, Vasili Medvetski packed a Christmas greeting for his loved ones who fled to Germany. HS took the package there.

JChristmas lights twinkle at the Christmas market in the city of Lviv in western Ukraine all day long, and that’s quite an achievement under the circumstances.

You only get electricity for four hours at a time, and then there is a four-hour break in each district. This is how Lviv and many other Ukrainian cities save electricity in a situation where Russia is bombing the electricity grid to plunge the entire nation into darkness and cold.