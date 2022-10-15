HS in Ukraine | Faceless people, unseen destruction – Finnish surgeons repaired people crushed by the war in Kyiv hospitals

A young man has been shot in the jaw. A 17-year-old girl’s cheek has been destroyed in the explosion. In Kyiv, Finnish surgeons work long hours in the operating room, where they repair faces.

Kiev

Man is a little under 30 years old. He is lying under anesthesia in the operating room of a Kyiv hospital.

A dozen or so people are watching around him: surgeons, support staff, the hospital’s cameraman, students.

The man on the operating table is a Ukrainian army soldier who has received a gunshot wound to the lower jaw. The jaw is badly broken.

“There is missing bone between the right and left sides of the lower jaw,” says the jaw surgeon Johanna Snäll.

The operation is about to begin.

“ There is a huge need for doctors because of the Russian war of aggression.

It’s October. Snäll and two other Finnish jaw surgeons, Karri Mesimäki and Tommy Wilkman, will spend a week in Kyiv hospitals. They operate and train.

Due to the war of aggression in Russia, there is a huge need for the work of doctors. Many soldiers and civilians are wounded every day on the Ukrainian fronts and in terrorist bombings of cities.

Snäll, Mesimäki and Wilkman have special expertise in oral and maxillofacial surgery – especially in the replacement of tissue deficiencies and the treatment of facial injuries – which they are sharing. The Finnish trio already knew their Ukrainian colleagues. In June, Snäll and Mesimäki traveled with their own money to Kiev for a feel-out visit. Then they figured out how they could best be useful.

I will the harvest of the June trip is being harvested now. The Finns are in Kiev operating on five patients. It’s about voluntary work.

Johanna Snäll also recorded the team’s program for the week at HS’s request (at the end of the story).

MesimäKI and Wilkman are at work at the operating table, while Snäll is still detailing the course of the many-hour operation for the reporter.

“A separate bone graft is taken from the iliac crest to correct the bone deficiency in the lower jaw,” Snäll says. “In this case, the bone graft is installed in the middle and fixed with a titanium plate and titanium screws.”

The man’s thigh has also been sliced ​​open. A cut wound looks deep to the layman’s eyes.

Surgical incisions have been made on the patient’s thigh.

A Ukrainian soldier under the age of 30 who had received a gunshot wound to the lower jaw was operated on in a hospital in Kyiv. A soft tissue graft was taken from the thigh. In the photo, among others, Ukrainian surgeon Jurii Tšepurnyi (right, light headgear) and Finnish jaw surgeons Karri Mesimäki (second right) and Tommy Wilkman (third right).

Everything has its purpose. A piece of vascularized soft tissue graft is taken from the thigh, which will be needed later to correct the lack of tissue in the neck area.

Of course, even with this complicated operation, the lower jaw of a wounded soldier will not return to its former state. But it is a significant step towards a more normal life.

Maxillofacial surgeons Tommy Wilkman (left), Karri Mesimäki, Johanna Snäll and their Ukrainian colleague Juri Tšepurnyi prepared for the operation by examining the patient’s information from the terminal.

Ukrainian surgeon Juri Tšepurnyi’s terminal showed a picture of the patient’s skull.

“This is an artillery war,” says the Ukrainian surgeon Yurii Tšepurnyiwith whom we speak before moving to the operating room.

He is a partner of the Finnish trio in Kyiv. On the fronts of eastern and southern Ukraine, artillery and mortar fire is intense, and the consequences are commensurate.

“There are many trauma patients with serious injuries caused by explosions,” Tšepurnyi clarifies.

“We could not have known that this would be such an intense conflict. The doctors were not prepared.”

“ Ukrainians have been working in really stressful conditions since February.

Tšepurnyi also means mental preparation. War is extremely hard on everyone involved in it. The dead must be returned to their homes, the wounded treated as well as possible.

The day before, Tšepurnyi heard from a friend who is a dentist but went to the front to become a military doctor. The friend was wounded in the chest, liver and skull and received burns.

Tšepurnyi lavishly praises his Finnish colleagues who come to Kyiv to share their knowledge.

Maxillofacial surgeon Tommy Wilkman prepared for surgery.

Microphones were taped to the lamp in the operating room to record the conversation.

Johanna Snäll, Karri Mesimäki and Tommy Wilkman, on the other hand, emphasize that the real heroes are the Ukrainians, for whom working in the middle of war is a permanent state of being.

Surgeon Tšepurnyi and his Ukrainian colleagues have been working hard in really stressful conditions since February.

At the beginning of the war of aggression against Russia, some doctors and nurses from Kiev had to spend the night in the hospital because the invaders occupied their residential areas around Kiev.

Many Finns from different walks of life have helped Ukraine in an admirable way, both on the spot and from home. All help is valuable, whether it’s large aid transports or small monetary donations.

Perhaps what is exceptional about surgeons is that the help is not material but more abstract, i.e. know-how.

Quick, Mesimäki and Wilkman are simultaneously working with the same patients in Kyiv. Many pairs of surgeons’ hands are needed because the operations are demanding.

“The surgeries we do here require two teams who operate at the same time,” says Karri Mesimäki. “Otherwise night will come.”

Tommy Wilkman says that Ukrainian surgeons are very skilled, and they mostly have nothing to learn from Finns. Tissue grafts are an exception, and that’s why the Finns train in Kyiv to make them.

“ A huge number of young, basically healthy men end up on the operating tables.

“This one this week’s task is a tissue graft from the thigh,” says Wilkman. “We take a piece of the thigh with its own blood vessels, and they are connected to the blood vessels of the neck as an organ transplant.”

“Let’s raise it to the face and connect it to the blood circulation,” adds Mesimäki.

“During this week, we will focus specifically on the lower jaw,” says Johanna Snäll. “It’s a matter of expertise in a very narrow sector, which, on the other hand, is typically needed in these explosive and gunshot injuries.”

According to the nature of war, the patient material is very different from peacetime, says Snäll. A huge number of young, basically healthy men end up on the operating tables.