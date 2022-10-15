“I believe that on the fines” to people who, in violation of the obligation, have not vaccinated themselves against Covid “there is a clash between what is the need of the moment and the Italian bureaucracy which is becoming exaggeratedly slow. These fines made sense in the 2021, today I believe they no longer have it. So, in 2022 – when the vaccine is no longer mandatory because we have reached such an important vaccination coverage – asking citizens to pay a fine no longer makes sense “. Thus Matteo Bassetti, director of the Infectious Diseases Clinic at the San Martino Polyclinic in Genoa, commenting on some press reports to Adnkronos Salute on the possibility that these sanctions, with the new government, will be canceled.

“As always – continues Bassetti – I believe that the problem is to give details of the measures when they are needed and unfortunately Italy is a teacher of amnesties and amnesties on this point but it is also a teacher in making the sanctions arrive too late. So it makes no sense go and ask people today to pay the fine. It made sense maybe a year ago “, he concludes.