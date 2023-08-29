HS in Lappeenranta | Locksmiths are on duty along the deserted Saimaa canal – “The highlights of the day are meals”

When Russia started a war of aggression in Ukraine, traffic on the Saimaa Canal collapsed dramatically. However, the canal is still supervised by lock masters, whose working days are considerably quieter today than before the war.

Lockmasters Matias Sinkko (left) and Niko Rintalahti supervise the traffic of the Saimaa canal, which has dramatically quieted down.

Helmi Muhonen HS

9:05 am | Updated 15:08

Lappeenranta

Saimaa the channel is experiencing a time of silence. When Russia started a war of aggression in Ukraine in February 2022, the channel’s traffic collapsed completely.

Now, in the remote access center of the Saimaa channel, people sit around the clock and wonder about the current situation. The center is located in Lappeenranta at the Mälkiä lock.