HS in Lappeenranta | Locksmiths are on duty along the deserted Saimaa canal – “The highlights of the day are meals”

When Russia started a war of aggression in Ukraine, traffic on the Saimaa Canal collapsed dramatically. However, the canal is still supervised by lock masters, whose working days are considerably quieter today than before the war.
Helmi Muhonen HS
| Updated
Lappeenranta
Saimaa the channel is experiencing a time of silence. When Russia started a war of aggression in Ukraine in February 2022, the channel’s traffic collapsed completely.
Now, in the remote access center of the Saimaa channel, people sit around the clock and wonder about the current situation. The center is located in Lappeenranta at the Mälkiä lock.
#Lappeenranta #Locksmiths #duty #deserted #Saimaa #canal #highlights #day #meals
Leave a Reply