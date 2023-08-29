Tuesday, August 29, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

HS in Lappeenranta | Locksmiths are on duty along the deserted Saimaa canal – “The highlights of the day are meals”

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 29, 2023
in World Europe
0
HS in Lappeenranta | Locksmiths are on duty along the deserted Saimaa canal – “The highlights of the day are meals”

Homeland|HS in Lappeenranta

When Russia started a war of aggression in Ukraine, traffic on the Saimaa Canal collapsed dramatically. However, the canal is still supervised by lock masters, whose working days are considerably quieter today than before the war.

Lockmasters Matias Sinkko (left) and Niko Rintalahti supervise the traffic of the Saimaa canal, which has dramatically quieted down. Picture: Kalle Koponen / HS

Helmi Muhonen HS

| Updated

Lappeenranta

Saimaa the channel is experiencing a time of silence. When Russia started a war of aggression in Ukraine in February 2022, the channel’s traffic collapsed completely.

Now, in the remote access center of the Saimaa channel, people sit around the clock and wonder about the current situation. The center is located in Lappeenranta at the Mälkiä lock.

#Lappeenranta #Locksmiths #duty #deserted #Saimaa #canal #highlights #day #meals

See also  Lawsuits | Trump's lawyer pressured him to have sex and left a million dollar salary unpaid, claims a former subordinate
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Rehabilitation of Hisham Talaat Mustafa.. What does the ruling mean?

Rehabilitation of Hisham Talaat Mustafa.. What does the ruling mean?

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result