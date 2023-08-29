Luis Rubiales case reached the UN: this is the entity’s strong pronouncement

The investigation into the president of the Royal Spanish Football Federation, Luis Rubiales, has transcended the sports field and it already reaches the highest world authorities.

Rubiales was left in the eye of the hurricane after what happened during the women’s World Cup award ceremony, in which Spain won the title for the first time in history.

In the ceremony of awarding the trophy and the medals, Rubiales kissed the player Jenni Hermoso, who later stated that he did it without her consent.

To the request of the territorial federations that Rubiales resign and to the voices of rejection throughout the world, this Monday a demonstration by the United Nations Organization was added.

The UN pronounces itself in the case of Luis Rubiales

The UN asked the government and authorities of Spain on Monday to deal with the Rubiales case “in a way that respects the rights of all women athletes.”

At the daily press conference, spokesman Stéphane Dujarric was asked about the consideration that the Rubiales case and all its consequences deserved for the UN.

“There is a critical issue of sexism that persists in sport,” said Dujarric, referring not only to the case of Spain but the entire world. He then expressed his desire that the Spanish government resolve the case while respecting the rights of the athletes.

Asked specifically if the UN considers that there was a sexual assault, Dujarric replied: “From what we saw, there is nothing to indicate that (Rubiales’ kiss to Jenni Hermoso) was consensual.”

Dujarric’s reference adds to the unusual attention that the international media are paying to the Rubiales case, with a follow-up that goes far beyond what is strictly sports and that has become one of the most followed news in the media in recent days.

