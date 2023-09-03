HS in Ähtäri | This is what the abandoned tourist paradise of the 1980s looks like in the middle of the Finnish countryside – Now you can own it for a small fortune

Irma Kuoppala remembers how handsome horses were ridden on the track in Lännenkylä in shows planned for the public.

Abandoned in Ähtäri, Lännenkylä and Mini-Suomi tell the story of the golden age of theme parks, which was driven by cars and a high standard of living. Lännenkylä is now being sold at auction.

There was a saloon, the doors of which were forced open when the bank robbers who had bolted onto the village road on their horses tried to escape. The wild show ended with the bandits’ trip to the tube, and peace reigned in the Wild West village again.

In Ähtäri, in the southeast corner of South Ostrobothnia, wild dreams were realized in the 1980s. Local brainchild Rainer Roth had visited theme parks in Florida and Sweden that impressed him. We should get something like this in Finland too!