Text was built in conjunction with the government; analysis and voting must begin after September 7

the senator Leila Barros (PDT-DF) presented this week its report for the project that creates the Brazilian Carbon Market. The text aims to encourage the reduction of CO2 emissions through a trading system in which companies pay for the carbon emitted.

The project should begin to be discussed and voted on in the Senate after the September 7th holiday. Leila’s opinion was created together with the government and incorporates different senators’ projects on the subject. According to the senator’s opinion, the project is “the result of a broad consensus”. Here’s the full of the project (332 kB).

The bill creates the SBCE (Brazilian Greenhouse Gas Emissions Trading System). The system will regulate the carbon credit market – the reduction or removal of emissions of one ton of CO2e.

The text is being analyzed by the Environment Commission, of which Leila is president. If approved by the collegiate, the project goes straight to the Chamber of Deputies.

The rapporteur defends in her opinion that the regulatory framework for the Carbon Market is the basis for a “economic and climate transition“. Minister Marina Silva (Environment and Climate Change) has already praised the text.

“It is a multi-handed project so that we can take advantage of the opportunity that Brazil has in relation to the regulated carbon market. And that we can be the address of the most honest credits that the world can offer”, said the minister in August.

A World Bank study, released in May 2023, indicates that revenues from carbon taxes and the emissions trading system reached US$ 95 billion in 2022. full of data (11 MB).

“Brazil plays a crucial role in supplying the demand for environmental assets in the context of a global carbon market, considering our immense forestry heritage and our energy matrix,” says the report.

UNDERSTAND THE CARBON MARKET

According to Fernando BeltrameCEO of Eccaplan Consultoria e Sustentabilidade, the carbon credit works like money or shares that can be traded in the financial market to help make clean technology projects, forest preservation or recovery or regenerative agriculture financially viable.

“That is, when a company or individual wants to offset 10 tons of CO2 emitted during its operation or trip, it can buy 10 carbon credits from a certified environmental project. This resource helps subsidize and make the environmental project viable”explains.

The design creates a ceiling on the greenhouse gases that operators can emit. Operators are natural or legal persons who control an associated facility or source, such as a set of companies in a particular industry.

These limits will be divided into CBEs (Brazilian Emission Quotas). A number of quotas that each operator will have per year will be established. They will then be able to trade these CBEs, buying carbon credits, to stay below the cap.

Companies or industries that emit more than 10,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent (CO2e) per year will be subject to SBCE rules. Whoever emits more than 25,000 tons of CO2e, in the case of large industries, will be subject to stricter rules, with sanctions and fines for cases of non-compliance with targets.

The least polluting companies, which emit up to 10,000 tons, will be able to enter the voluntary market, selling the credits they accumulate to those that do not meet their carbon emission quotas, transforming the reduction in the emission of greenhouse gases into revenue.

The project also foresees the participation of indigenous peoples and traditional communities in the commercialization of carbon credits generated in these properties, through representative entities.

Carbon credits will only be valid if they originate from accredited methodologies, are evaluated by an independent entity and are registered in the central register of the SBCE.

According to the text presented, the governance of the SBCE will be carried out by 3 bodies:

Interministerial Committee on Climate Change which will set out the guidelines for the system and draw up the National Allocation Plan for the funds raised;

managing body which will regulate and supervise this trade, being able to intervene in the SBCE asset trading market to reduce price volatility;

permanent technical group an advisory body to provide subsidies and recommendations for improving the system.

For the implementation of the system, there will be a transition period of 2 years. At this stage, regulated market operators must submit a monitoring plan and report on emissions and removals of greenhouse gases to the managing body.

With the new law, Brazil will have its own regulations, not needing to rely on the Kyoto Protocol of 1997 and the Paris Agreement of 2015, agreements that established international targets for CO2 emissions.

“To meet the targets set by the Paris Climate Agreement, global greenhouse gas emissions must be drastically reduced. One way to achieve this goal is to establish an effective carbon price. While beneficial for the climate, a rapid increase in this price could have a significant financial impact on corporate companies.”says Beltrame.