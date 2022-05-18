HS Helsinki Three cruise ships the size of an apartment building flew to Helsinki, which is a great sign for the port: “Now we are returning to something that is nice and safe”

Three large cruisers flew to the port of Hernesaari on Wednesday. Maritime tourism is recovering, although the global situation is cautious.

Three a ship the size of an apartment building arrived at the Hernesaari pier on Wednesday morning. The arrival of international cruise ships in Finland is a sign that people dare to travel again.

“It would seem that we are now returning to something that is nice and safe,” says the Port of Helsinki’s communications manager. Eeva Hietanen.

HS reported in January from a ghostly empty Swedish ship standing idle on Hernesaari. Simultaneous parking of several huge cruisers in the harbor is not common, even in normal times.

“There have been days like this before, but not terribly many. In times like these, these are very positive prospects. ”

Erratic the world situation is still undermining people’s willingness to travel.

Hietanen says that at the beginning of the year there were more than 300 reservations for cruise ships. The figure is at least halved.

The reason for the war in Ukraine is to be suspected, but there are still many cancellations due to corona cases. Nevertheless, passenger numbers have risen significantly since last year.

“A year ago, one cruiser could only have a dozen passengers. The situation is completely different compared to that, ”says Hietanen.

Figures for the summer are expected.

“Summer is the season of maritime tourism and the peak of the year,” says Hietanen.

Read more: A ghost ship floats in the middle of Helsinki – badminton is played on an empty promenade and leftover delicacies are eaten