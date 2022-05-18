First modification: Last modification:
Although abortion has been approved in Spain since 2010, it is a difficult process to access in a country with strong Catholic traditions and where anti-abortion groups are very active. The bill approved by the Council of Ministers expands the sexual and reproductive rights of women and reinforces sexual education from an early age. Noemí López, a specialist in feminism, health and reproductive rights, explained to France 24 what this proposed law consists of.
