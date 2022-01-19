HS Helsinki The value building stands empty in a handsome rapids environment – Helsinki does not yet know what to do with the brick colossus

The City of Helsinki is still considering what use the value building in the milieu of Vanhankaupunginkoski would be suitable for. There has been a willingness to buy.

In the historic The sale of the former industrial and school building in the landscape of Vanhankaupunginkoski is progressing slowly.

In accordance with its real estate strategy, the City of Helsinki seeks to get rid of a building for which it has no use.

In May last year, the Helsinki City Environmental Board decided to sell the building. The city has since been preparing for the sale of the property at 161 Hämeentie.

Read more: Huge brick building in a rapids environment emptied in Helsinki – Now the city is wondering who the historic building would be for sale to

“Unfortunately, there is not much new to tell. There have been a number of illnesses that have slowed down preparations, ”said the property development manager Ilkka Aaltonen Helsinki’s urban environment industry spoke on Wednesday.

The building was photographed in the summer of 2021.

Closer The 6,000-square-meter brick buildings were emptied when the last Metropolia University of Applied Sciences moved into the neighboring Arabia campus at Hämeentie 135 last year.

“We have been thinking of real estate primarily for business use. If housing were built in it, the buildings might have to be partially demolished. It is not certain whether it would even be possible, ”Ilkka Aaltonen said by phone.

Area is part of the oldest Helsinki, and both the buildings and the environment are culturally and architecturally valuable.

Aaltonen thinks that the building is easier to convert for business use than for residential use.

“There have been respondents from the cultural side and from companies. We start the formula process and then we look for a buyer, ”he said.

The property was originally a half-century weaving mill, a dyeing mill and then a spinning mill for the 1950s, after which the city of Helsinki bought it. The premises were used by the Helsinki Power Plant, which operated on the adjacent site. The premises for the School of Arts and Communication were renovated in the late 1990s.

The milieu of Vanhankaupunginkoski is again topical also because the Urban Environment Board received a council initiative on demolition of the dam at its last meeting.

The eternal controversy is about natural and cultural values: the wildlife would like fish to rise up to the Vantaa River when cultural circles want to protect an old dam built by human hands. The board left the matter on the table.

Read more: The historic dam in Vanhankaupunginkoski is to be demolished again

Aaltonen would go last weekend at night to photograph the property and its surroundings in the Old Town district:

“It’s handsome,” he described his senses.

“I don’t know if a nursing home would even be possible, but the environment would be suitable and great for that,” Aaltonen reflected.