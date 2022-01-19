Linkedin published this Tuesday (18) a list of the 25 positions that are having growing demand in Brazil in recent years. To create the list, social media used its own base to define which professional positions were most in demand between January 2017 and July 2021.

Most of the positions are in the area of ​​programming and technology, reinforcing the participation of the so-called new economy in the positions in which companies are most looking for qualified professionals. For the platform, this shows what trends are defining the future of the world of work.

“To make the list, the roles needed to see consistent growth in our user base, as well as a significant increase in 2021,” he pointed out.

Check the positions:

Tech specialist recruiter Website reliability engineer data engineer Cybersecurity Specialist business development representative traffic manager Machine learning engineer User experience researcher data scientist Systems development analyst robotics engineer Backend developer engagement manager product team manager QA (Quality Assurance) Engineer Data management consultant Customer Experience Leader design analyst Solution Analyst risk management analyst Product design consultant Inside sales coordinator intensive care nurse content designer Agile Instructor

