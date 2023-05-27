“Transformers: Rise of the Beasts” It is one of the most anticipated premieres by Peruvian fans. This seventh installment of the science fiction saga not only has the participation of great actors like Anthony Ramos, but also shows the inca citadel of Macchu Picchu as one of his scenarios. However, this is not the only international film that has developed part of its cinematographic setting in the imperial city of Cusco. Next, we indicate that other films were recorded in this part of Peru.

What other movies were set in the citadel of Machu Picchu?

“Endhiran (The Robot)”

The Indian film “Endhiran: the robot” has a theme song titled “Kilimanjaro”. This video was filmed in the imperial city of Cusco and has Machu Picchu as the main scenery.

Part of the Hindu film "Endhiran" was filmed in Machu Picchu.

sword art online

The anime “Sword art online” surprised fans in its chapter 5 by taking part of the city of Cusco as the setting for its plot. In it, you can see the main square, Hatun Rumiyoc street and typical restaurants of the area.

“Max Has Disappeared”

This film tells the story of a young foreigner who, upon reaching the ruins of Machu Picchu, begins an adventure trying to decipher a rare Peruvian object. The film was recorded in a large part of the city of Cusco.

"Max has disappeared" is another Hollywood movie that was recorded in Cusco.

“The Secret of the Incas”

This Hollywood classic, played by Charlton Heston, was filmed on the streets of the city of Cusco. The film shows important landscapes such as the main square, the citadel of Machu Picchu and the old airport.