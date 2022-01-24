HS Helsinki The classic stone-foot movement ends in The Hague: The boutique of a hugely busy entrepreneur is a longing wind for a time that is no longer burning

Liitos-Asuste, which has been operating in The Hague for almost 70 years, will cease. The entrepreneur has seen the shops of Thalianukio come and go.

On the market a clock indicating the opening of the front door is ringing in the background of the telephone interview. Someone has entered the Connection Center at Thalianaukio in the north of The Hague in Helsinki.

“Hey! The customer came, have to suspend for a moment, ”the merchant Kirsi Vaarama says.

The watch may have been ringing for about 67 years. The clothing store has been located at Aino Acté road 8 since 1954 or 1955.

Joining Accessories is the last of its kind. The name of the store comes from the time when the township of The Hague was connected to Helsinki in 1946.

“The years are not complete facts. The house was built in those years. From that, I have concluded that the trade has been under the same name here ever since. This is the last original, ”says Vaarama.

Danger has seen shops come and go in Thalian Square. Some have tried for a year, then handed over.

Now Danger is coming to an end.

The Joint Accessory can be found in Thalianaukio, the place where it has operated since the 1950s.

Danger already playing as a little girl in the backyard marketed by her mother. He still remembers the dairy store, bakery store, butcher store, photography store, pharmacy and hardware store chain Rake that were still on the property.

“My mother had bought the store from Mrs. Kaunisto. I don’t remember his first name. She was always just the lady of Beauty. At that time, first names didn’t matter so much, ”says Vaarama.

“There were no afternoon activities and guided activities in the summer at that time. I was playing in that backyard with the other kids in the house. The pharmacists in white attended the lunch break, it was wonderful. ”

Vaarama’s first impressions of the store were the general arrangements at the time that the goods were behind the counter and the customer told the merchant what he wanted.

“The goods were ordered in huge quantities and were in the basement of the shop. Nowadays, of course, the goods have to be on display, ”says Vaarama.

Ad for Adhesive from 1971.

“I remember its liveliness. Clothes went on sale when there were no supermarkets. People went shopping in small shops, as they still do in Central and Southern Europe. Let’s see if the development in Finland is still reversing, ”Vaarama thinks.

“I have seen it all. It is sad that people today no longer go to small shops as elsewhere in Europe. In the stone foot shops, you just look at the models, and then order from the online store. It’s the spirit of the time. ”

Danger plans to close the movement around mid-March.

The shop’s doorbell is ticking less and less. In addition to supermarkets, the online store has taken customers from small shops. And free weekends are enticing.

Vaarama has been doing a six-day week for 26 years. Now it makes sense to spend weekends in a holiday home in Juva, South Savo.

“I have loyal regular customers. They are annoying. ”

Danger does not stop trying. Until now, the core of the business has been the “mobile store”. The customers are the elderly in senior and service houses in the Helsinki metropolitan area.

“They trade nicely. There are new customers every day. After all, this business would not have existed without it for so long. Mobile sales have been the main job for many years, ”says Vaarama.

Hilkka Kekäläinen and Kirsi Vaarama (right) in their clothing store in the 1990s.

Danger redeemed a clothing boutique from his mother From Hilkka Kekäläinen in 1997. Many customers have become familiar.

“Local Haagians. There are those who have moved away as well. Then when they come to The Hague, they go here, ”says Vaarama.

“There are regular customers who have been visiting for decades. Of course they are getting thinner. ”

The customers of Liitos-Asuste are mainly women, although men’s accessories are also on sale. Women buy underwear, socks, and so on for their husbands, Vaarama says.

“Not many men come here. Fortunately, the men of the young generation can also go to the clothing store. ”

The sign for the connection accessory is still original. Danger doesn’t want to sell it, but would like to see a sign in the city museum.

Joining accessory the sign is original. It will leave when Danger stops in March.

“I don’t sell the sign, and I don’t give it. It will go along as I continue under that name. It can’t go anywhere else, it comes to the wall of the warehouse, where the clothes are. ”

If the Helsinki City Museum wants a sign, Vaarama is ready to donate it there.

After the customer leaves, Kirsi Vaarama calls back. What did the customer buy?

“The woman bought the undershirt.”