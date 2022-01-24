A native of Chechnya, Khasan Khalitov, who lives in Turkey and criticizes the leadership of the republic, received naked photographs of his sister after her abduction. This was reported by the Chechen Human Rights Association “Vaifond” in its Facebook.

According to the organization, those who sent the photos demand that Khalitov stop his activities, otherwise the pictures of his sister will be on the Internet.

In September, it was reported that in the Akhchoy-Martan district of Chechnya, unidentified persons abducted Khalitov’s brother and father. According to a native of the republic, his twin brother Hussein was also kidnapped in Moscow and taken to Chechnya.

Subsequently, as Khalitov said, he tried to meet with the leadership of Chechnya during their visit to Turkey, but received no answer. Khasan Khalitov also called the press minister Akhmet Dudayev and Kadyrov’s bodyguard to a meeting.

Earlier, another critic of the head of Chechnya, opposition blogger Tumso Abdurakhmanov, also announced the kidnapping of his relatives from the side of his father and mother, as well as relatives of his wife in Astrakhan. Blogger Minkail Malizaev made similar statements: he said that the security forces took away all his relatives “to the last”, including women, and subsequently sent photos of them without clothes from an unknown number.