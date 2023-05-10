Filippa Lagerbäck talks about Daniele Bossari’s tumor

Testimonial of the Umberto Veronesi Foundation, the presenter Filippa Lagerbäck talks about the tumor that struck her husband Daniele Bossari.

Interviewed by Corriere della Serathe presenter of What’s the weather like told how the two dealt with the disease together.

On the current conditions of her husband, Filippa Lagerbäck declares: “He is in the follow-up phase but, as we know, years go by before a cancer patient hears the phrase ‘definitely cured'”.

There were obviously crises, but the Swede and Daniele Bossari faced them together, holding hands: “When the storm is pressing, it’s better to fight in two. Because love gives strength”.

“We relied on science” added Filippa Lagerbäck, who revealed the suggestions followed: “Live to the fullest day by day, making plans for the future. ‘You think about being well and we’ll take care of the rest’ they told us. I am very grateful for this approach”.

“I have never thought about the possibility of a tomorrow without Daniele. I’m honestly a chronic optimist and even during the most acute phase of the disease, I never assumed the worst. I did what was right” revealed the Swedish presenter.