HS Helsinki | No one wants to take responsibility for Kaapelitehta’s chaotic party – Narikka was left alone and the coats disappeared

Many lost their property at Kaapelitehtah, when the rickshaw fell into chaos. The event organizer and the security company withdraw from responsibility.

New Year’s at night, there were moments of chaos at Kaapelitehta, when the ladder workers of the Dose Nye event left the place before the end of the event.

Because of this, numerous event-goers lost their coats when they were left unattended. Many had to go out into the cold after three in the morning without a jacket.

That’s how it happened Laura Saulin For my 18-year-old daughter, who had been searching for her coat in a rack for an hour without success. HS also reached the daughter.

“At 3:30 a.m. he called crying that he couldn’t find his coat anywhere. He also had his house keys in his coat pocket. Fortunately, the car ride was arranged through the friend’s mother.”

However, what was left to ponder was what happened to those for whom a ride was not arranged.

“Getting a taxi isn’t self-evident when a lot of people leave at the same time.”

Anyone does not seem to take responsibility for the property lost in Narika, it appears from the round of calls made by HS.

Both the organizer of the event and the company responsible for the security arrangements as its subcontractor have raised their hands.

The organizer Dose Family has directed the visitors to apply for compensation from the Total Events company, which was responsible for the event’s security arrangements.

CEO of Total Events Hannu Vappula told HS earlier that the losses would be reimbursed to customers.

Now the sound has changed in the clock.

Visitors who applied for compensation have received messages from the company, according to which Total Events is not responsible for the matter.

Customers have been advised to apply for compensation from their own insurance company.

Saul’s daughter also received such a letter.

“I was left with the impression that when it comes to youth, no one is interested. That you can apply for compensation if you feel like it, but hopefully no one will feel like it.”

Almost 2,300 paid participants took part in the event. In addition, 4 euros per visitor had to be collected from the bar.

HS reached out to Dose Nye, which organized the event, but it was still in the process of resolving the matter on Monday afternoon.

by Total Events CEO Hannu Vappula agrees to inform HS about events only and only by e-mail.

According to him, the street workers were attacked.

“During the demolition phase of the event, several people had come over the counters to the fenced bar area with violence. Because of this, the staff has had to retreat to the back of the coat rack. The law enforcers who arrived at the situation have assessed that the use of force could make the situation even worse and that the use of force would have caused danger to bystanders. The personnel have done their best in a very challenging situation and what happened was not due to their carelessness,” Vappula writes.

“In these cases, the damages are paid from the property insurance of the victim of the crime. The only culprits in the matter are the people who stole the property and abused the locker staff. The matter has been thoroughly settled with our insurance company,” he continues.

“Hopefully the culprits will be caught by the police and they will have to answer for their actions, to replace the property they stole.”

Saul’s according to the police finally cleared the place of visitors. According to the daughter, it also seemed that the organizers of the event had also gone home prematurely.

However, Dose Nye says that its representatives were there until 6:30 in the morning.

“When you tried to ask the police for help, it seemed that the police were trying to hunt down the organizer’s representative from the spot. All the people had just disappeared from the place and the visitors were left to their own luck.”

There were other shortcomings in the organization of the event. Minors were also able to attend the event intended for over 18-year-olds.

“My daughter knew many minors who participated in the event.”

Vappula, on the other hand, has not been aware of the access of minors to the event.

“There has been an age limit control at the front door of the event, and the instructions state that everyone who looks under 30 will be asked for an ID,” he says via email.

First, he told about directing compensation to the victims’ insurance companies Evening newspaper.