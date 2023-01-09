SQUARE ENIX has released a new trailer that will allow us to take an in-depth look at the world of Forspoken. The video, which you will find at the end of the article, will show us some of the dangers that will hinder Frey Holland in the mysterious world of Athia. The girl’s only way to get home will be to take advantage of her new powers and defeat the treacherous Tanthawho rule the world with an iron fist.

Before leaving you to the trailer I remind you that Forspoken will be available in Europe starting from next January 24 on PlayStation 5 and PC. You can find more details about the game in our previous article. Good vision.

SQUARE ENIX AND LUMINOUS PRODUCTIONS UNVEIL NEW FORSPOKEN CINEMATIC TRAILER Milan (9 January 2023) – Today Square Enix Ltd. and Luminous Productions have released the new cinematic trailer for their upcoming title, Forspoken, voiced by lead actress Ella Balinska at the launch of the game, which will be available on January 24, 2023. Join Frey Holland as she is mysteriously catapulted from New York City to the beautiful but cruel landscapes of Athia. As she tries to make her way home, Frey will have to look within herself to overcome battles against the twisted Breakbeasts and the treacherous Tantha. To look at the new Forspoken – Cinematic Trailervisit: https://youtu.be/N6goMdDb4UQ Designed for PlayStation®5 (PS5™), Forspoken will make the most of the power of the new console and allow Luminous Productions to develop its philosophy and offer a never-before-seen gaming experience that blends art with the most cutting-edge technologies. Forspoken will release simultaneously on PS5 and PC (on STEAM®, Epic Games Store and Microsoft Store) on January 24, 2023. For more information on Forspokenvisit: www.forspoken.com. Related Links: Forspoken Official site: www.forspoken.com

Luminous Productions Official Website: https://www.luminous-productions.com

Facebook: www.facebook.com/Forspoken

Twitter: @Forspoken

Instagram: @Forspoken

#Forspoken

Source: SQUARE ENIX