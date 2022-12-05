HS Helsinki | Did you see the all-time Christmas decoration somewhere? Send a picture of it to HS

HS is looking for the most surprising outdoor Christmas decoration in the capital region.

White the figure looks at passers-by wearing sunglasses. The figure, made of plastic, has decorations that look like snowballs, appropriate for the season, at the feet and some kind of soft toy as a friend.

This Third Line artwork is Riitta Alanen handwriting. The character named Rocker was also on display at the Kallio kipinöi event last winter. The piece spectacularly combines the theme color of the season, i.e. snow white, with a silver synthetic guitar.

Have you come across an even more spectacular seasonal decoration or extravagant Christmas lights?

Send us a picture of it using the form below or by email to [email protected]