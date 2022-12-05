Monday, December 5, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

HS Helsinki | Did you see the all-time Christmas decoration somewhere? Send a picture of it to HS

by admin_l6ma5gus
December 5, 2022
in World Europe
0

HS is looking for the most surprising outdoor Christmas decoration in the capital region.

White the figure looks at passers-by wearing sunglasses. The figure, made of plastic, has decorations that look like snowballs, appropriate for the season, at the feet and some kind of soft toy as a friend.

This Third Line artwork is Riitta Alanen handwriting. The character named Rocker was also on display at the Kallio kipinöi event last winter. The piece spectacularly combines the theme color of the season, i.e. snow white, with a silver synthetic guitar.

Have you come across an even more spectacular seasonal decoration or extravagant Christmas lights?

Send us a picture of it using the form below or by email to [email protected]

#Helsinki #alltime #Christmas #decoration #Send #picture

See also  World Cup football | Fifa banned English fans from wearing Crusaders outfits
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

500 contestants in the "Ajman Cycling Tour"

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.