Ajman (Union)

The Department of Tourism Development in Ajman concluded the competitions of the sixth edition of the “Ajman Cycling Tour 2022”, in cooperation with Al Qudra Sports Services Company, as part of its strategy to support and encourage sports and quality of life and intensify activities and events of all kinds.

The race, in which more than 500 athletes and contestants participated, started from Ajman Marina, as it included two distances of 53 km and 106 km, and included the Emirati category and the open category, with a total of 66 winners, in addition to the participation of people of determination for the first time in the 53 km tour.

The “Ajman Cycling Tour 2022” aimed to highlight the Ajman tourist front, by promoting the heritage and tourist attractions and sporting activities in it. The local community, through community sports that bring together different nationalities.

The race is an affirmation of Ajman’s ability to organize various types of activities and events, as the emirate’s great experience in hosting entertainment, sports and cultural events has contributed to strengthening its position on the map of domestic and international tourism, and increasing confidence in the tourism product that the emirate offers to its visitors.

Mahmoud Khalil Al Hashemi, Director General of the Department of Tourism Development in Ajman, confirmed that the “Ajman Cycling Tour 2022” has become considered one of the important events within the agenda of local races at the state level, after it achieved great success during the past editions, whether in terms of participation or public interest. In it, which confirms the leading position of Ajman, which it was able to achieve thanks to the quality of its infrastructure, and its ability to organize such pioneering events.

Al Hashemi explained that Ajman tourism seeks to intensify activities that are very popular and suitable for all levels, age groups and segments of society, as this has a positive role that is consistent with its sustainable vision to create a cohesive society that adopts sport as a way of life for it.