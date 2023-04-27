HS Espoo | The abandoned house burned down in Puolarmetsa

The deserted house burned relatively violently. Around midnight, post-extinguishing work was still underway.

26.4. 21:21 | Updated 26.4. 23:59

Deserted house caught fire on Wednesday evening in Espoo’s Puolarmetsa, informs the West Uusimaa rescue service. The exact place was said to be Malminmäenkaari.

Firefighter on duty at the rescue service Toni Teperi until shortly before 9 p.m., could not assess where the fire had started. At that time, the most active phase of the fire was almost contained, but according to Teperi’s estimate, it would take a couple more hours for the firefighting operations.

A little before midnight, according to the rescue service, the active fire had been extinguished, but post-extinguishing work was still underway.

The fire was relatively fierce, and the building is made of easily combustible material.

“Traditional wooden house with wood insulation”, describes Teperi.

Personal injuries according to the rescue service, there was no immediate certainty. However, Teperi estimates that there are hardly any personal injuries, because the burning house was not used as a residence.

According to Teperi, the nearest residential buildings are about a hundred meters away. However, the people living nearby have not been harmed by the smoke from the fire.

“The wind conditions were favorable for the fire, the fire and smoke went upwards.”