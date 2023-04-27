Thursday, April 27, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

HS Espoo | The abandoned house burned down in Puolarmetsa

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 27, 2023
in World Europe
0
HS Espoo | The abandoned house burned down in Puolarmetsa

The deserted house burned relatively violently. Around midnight, post-extinguishing work was still underway.

26.4. 21:21 | Updated 26.4. 23:59

Deserted house caught fire on Wednesday evening in Espoo’s Puolarmetsa, informs the West Uusimaa rescue service. The exact place was said to be Malminmäenkaari.

Firefighter on duty at the rescue service Toni Teperi until shortly before 9 p.m., could not assess where the fire had started. At that time, the most active phase of the fire was almost contained, but according to Teperi’s estimate, it would take a couple more hours for the firefighting operations.

A little before midnight, according to the rescue service, the active fire had been extinguished, but post-extinguishing work was still underway.

The fire was relatively fierce, and the building is made of easily combustible material.

“Traditional wooden house with wood insulation”, describes Teperi.

Personal injuries according to the rescue service, there was no immediate certainty. However, Teperi estimates that there are hardly any personal injuries, because the burning house was not used as a residence.

See also  Hockey The number one sales record was set at the Helsinki bar when forty fans were excited to attend the Olympic finals in the morning

According to Teperi, the nearest residential buildings are about a hundred meters away. However, the people living nearby have not been harmed by the smoke from the fire.

“The wind conditions were favorable for the fire, the fire and smoke went upwards.”

#Espoo #abandoned #house #burned #Puolarmetsa

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Way out of a niche: how Russia can make money on lithium

Way out of a niche: how Russia can make money on lithium

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result