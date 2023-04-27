Paddling to drown on the shore. This is how you can define Arsenal’s season in the Premier League. It has a lot of merit to have held out throughout the year ahead of a superpower like Manchester City de Haaland and company, but at the moment of truth, when both teams have faced each other, the ”Skybues” have taken the three points both in the Emirates as in the Etihad.
In this last clash, Arteta’s men had no choice. The feeling that this Manchester City leaves is that it is a team with infinite resources, because on the day that it seemed that Haaland was denied in front of goal (he distributed two assists) a spectacular Kevin de Bruyne appeared with two goals and an assist to solve all doubts about who is the best team in the Premier League. The final result was 4-1 with a goal in the last minute from the Norwegian.
Arsenal vs Chelsea: Premier League
Arsenal will receive Lampard’s Chelsea at the Emirates Stadium, which is going through low hours. The duel in London can be curcial for the future of the Premier League. Let’s remember that right now the ”Blues” are closer to relegation than to the European positions after the investment of more than €600M in transfers they have made.
Newcastle vs Arsenal : Premier League
The final stretch of the season is not going to be a bed of roses for Arteta. St James Park will witness one of the best matches that can be seen on the football planet right now. Eddie Howe’s men come from thrashing Totteneham 6-1
Arsenal vs Brighton: Premier League
After two heart-stopping clashes, Arsenal will receive Brigthon in their fort with the addition that Trossard, Arsenal’s winter signing, will face his former team in the Premier League. The ”Gunners have to continue on their toes. They have no more bullets to spend.
Nottm Forest vs Arsenal: Premier League
The fourth game that Arsenal will have ahead will be the visit to the City Ground where they will face Keylor Navas’ Nottm Forest who currently have a huge plague of casualties. It will be the penultimate game of the domestic competition for the London team against a team that is practically relegated.
Arsenal vs Wolverhampton: Premier League
The last game of the course for the ”Gunners” will be in a month against the Wolves. By this date the Premier League may be resolved. We don’t know if he will fall on the side of City or Arsenal, but his season will have been a real scandal.
|
Rival
|
Date
|
Schedule
|
Competition
|
Chelsea
|
may 2
|
9:00 p.m. ESP, 4:00 p.m. ARG and 1:00 p.m. MX
|
Premier League
|
newcastle
|
May 7th
|
17:30 ESP, 12:30 ARG and 9:30 MX
|
Premier League
|
Brighton
|
may 14
|
17:30 ESP, 12:30 ARG and 9:30 MX
|
Premier League
|
Nottm Forest
|
May 20th
|
18:30 ESP, 13:30 ARG and 10:30 MX
|
Premier League
|
wolverhampton
|
May 28
|
17:30 ESP, 12:30 ARG and 9:30 MX
|
Premier League
#Arsenals #calendar #defeat #Manchester #City #Premier #League
