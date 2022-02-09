HS Espoo | Markku Lehisto has been recording fuel prices since 1976 – Through his calculations, he had a precise idea of ​​when to refuel

Car enthusiast Markku Lehisto has kept track of changes in fuel prices since the 1970s.

When Markku Lehisto bought its first own car Fiat 133 in 1976, the price of a liter of petrol in the aftermath of the oil crisis was FIM 1.55.

Converted to current currency, it corresponds to about 1.17 euros. The markka price in the 1970s has been translated into euros using Statistics Finland’s counter, taking into account the cost of living index.

Now you can pay less than two euros per liter of petrol.

In less than fifty years, the price of fuel has fluctuated up and down, and if Lehisto wants to know exactly how, he will open his computer and open an excel file from there.

“Since 1976, I have been keeping track of gasoline and diesel price trends. I make two types of entries: I record up the refueling of my own cars and other expenses. In addition, I will record the prices of the fuel.com website. ”

At first, Lehisto recorded the entries in booklets, but now the information can be found on a computer.

Lehisto began to monitor fuel price developments in due course for two reasons. First, he wanted to monitor consumption.

“If consumption goes up suddenly, it signals that something is wrong with the car.”

Second, Lehisto was interested in the cost of driving.

“I have noticed that the share of fixed costs has increased in recent years. More money goes into insurance and taxes than before. ”

“Prices in the Helsinki metropolitan area start to rise on Tuesday or Wednesday, and the cheapest day of the week to refuel is Monday,” says Markku Lehisto.

Generally According to Lehisto, fuel taxation has the greatest impact on price volatility. Recently, changes in the composition of fuel have also raised the statistical curve in Lehisto.

“For example, now in January, the price of diesel rose by 10-11 cents as the distribution obligation tightened and the number of biocomponents had to be increased.”

Tightened distribution obligations oblige fuel companies to add more expensive renewable raw materials to transport fuels.

Lehisto has also learned from price monitoring over the years that it is best to buy petrol from the beginning of the week.

“Prices in the metropolitan area start to rise on Tuesday or Wednesday and the cheapest day of the week to refuel is Monday,” he says.

“If you’re going on a longer trip, you should check the prices online along the route.”

Although Lehisto has recorded changes in fuel prices, price fluctuations have not had a major impact on his driving behavior. He drives the journeys that need to be driven and has not reduced his driving with the rise in the price of gasoline.

There is little that can be done to improve how Lehisto drives financially. It is the case that Lehisto is the champion of economic driving in Northern Europe. He has won the international EcoRun series five times. If anyone, then Lehisto can skimp on fuel costs.

In the family there are several cars, but he is currently driving the standard four-wheel-drive Volkswagen Bora in 2003. It eats diesel.

Although Lehisto favors economy cars, it has not always been the first selection criterion. There is a car waiting in the stable for the summer that is not really known as the car of a man of the exact mark, the Porsche Cayman.

“It does consume a little more, of course, but it’s fun to drive. And on the other hand, Porsche is one of the best value cars. ”

