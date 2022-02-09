Mikel Arteta has appeared this morning before the media tobefore their duel against Woverhampton tomorrow, Thursday, February 10, which did not prevent many questions were focused on the ‘Aubameyang case’. The abrupt farewell of the former Arsenal captain continues to kick in north London, and the Gunner coach wanted to get out of the way in the best possible way.

“I am very grateful for what Auba has done at the club since I have been here,” recognized Arteta, who has also left the following sentence: “The way I see myself in that relationship is as the solution and not the problem.” Without entering into controversy, the Basque coach has made his position very clear.

For this reason, when Arteta was questioned about Aubameyang’s comments that accused him of being the cause of his departure, he answered laconically: “That’s their opinion. And we should respect it.” The transfer market ended on January 31, but has given much to talk about. A moment that the manager has also taken advantage of to praise the management of the sports management, despite the lack of signings.

“We are very clear that we only want the best people and the best players in this club”

Arteta

“We did what we thought was the right thing to do. We had a clear plan of what we could do, but then that plan has to be feasible. Edu (the sports director) and his team have done a great job“, explained Arteta, who before the end of the press conference left a statement to remember: “We are very clear that we only want the best people and the best players at this club.”