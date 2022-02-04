HS Espoo | “Let’s drift into a situation where children take turns in the barracks” – Olari is developing a difficult desk roulette due to Espoo’s school plans

Officials are proposing that about 150 students move from the small Comet school to the unified primary school in Kuitinmäki from the autumn of 2024. Not everyone melts the show.

Espoon the city is planning to close Olari Komete’s school. The comet school has about 150 students and is part of the Päiväkehrä school. There are ten permanent employees.

Espoo’s growth and learning the board deals with The closure of the comet school next week on Wednesday, February 9th. The officials’ proposal proposes that the school close in the summer of 2024.

Even before the residents’ hearing held in January, the closing date was proposed to be 2023 a year earlier.

If the board decides, in accordance with the proposal of the officials, that from August 2024 the pupils of the Comet school will go to school in Kuitinmäki’s unified primary school. There is according to the city’s website currently has about 750 students.

At least some of the current students at Kometa School are opposed to school closure and the transfer of a large number of students to the school. For the preservation of the school has been done petition.

The petition made by an Olarite Hilpi Fabricwith one child at the Comet School and another starting there in the fall in first grade.

“Pupils and staff enjoy themselves in the Cometa school building. What is the point of demolishing a functional and usable building and drifting into a situation where children take turns in the barracks, ”says Kangas.

The address states that: “They are not intended for permanent use in Kuitinmäki, but for the duration of the avoidance as classrooms, avoidance room classes. It is from such facilities that the city has actively pursued its goal of getting rid of it. ”

By this, Kangas refers to the solution told by the city at the residents’ event, where Kuitinmäki a new primary school building to be completed in addition, temporary pavilion facilities would be needed in the yard. Not everyone would fit in permanent buildings.

Currently, grades 4–6 of the Kuitinmäki school and special classes of the primary school are in the dodge in the school building at Rehtorintie 11. Classes 1-2 study in the Pavilion at Kuitinkuja 3 and classes 3A and 3E at Kuitinkuja 4.

Also read: Espoo is undergoing major school renovations, but evacuation facilities should preferably be found in other schools.

Cometan A survey of the office’s students was conducted in connection with school transfer, and a virtual “Day in the Big School” presentation was held in January at the Kuitinmäki school premises and teaching methods.

According to the survey, attitudes towards another school vary. The answers to the open questions show that the most meaningful thing about moving to another school is making new friends, the facilities of a future school and the opportunity to learn more languages. The saddest thing about moving is the concern about maintaining friendships and placing classmates in different categories. Some find the size of the school unfortunate.

According to the board of directors of the school, which thus includes the Comet’s office, the decision to divest the Comet’s school property should be postponed for at least a few years.

Kuitinmäki the school board, for its part, hopes that the proposed decision will be considered very carefully, taking into account the issues related to zoning and the growth and development of the area.

However, if it is decided to transfer the pupils, the board of the Kuitinmäki school hopes that the already under-resourced student care resources will be increased.

“The school psychologist has been absent since February 2021,” the board writes in a statement.

It also notes that a significant increase in student numbers will require more staff for administration, both management and school secretarial services.

In the opinion of the board, the increase in the number of students must also be taken into account in the courtyards of school buildings, ie in the internship and exercise places, which need to be improved.

Suggestion The closure of the comet school has been justified by savings. Espoo is working to get rid of small schools. The city has approved the Economically Sustainable Espoo program, which states, for example, that the size of schools and kindergartens will be increased.

The aim is to apply for annual savings of EUR 21 million in basic education by the end of 2025.