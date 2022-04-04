HS Environment Big climate report delayed, Saudi Arabia and India seek to water down fossil fuel sites

Climate panel The IPCC report shows how far the world is lagging behind in its emissions reduction targets.

Intergovernmental the climate panel IPCC will release its expected report on climate change mitigation at a launch event beginning at 6 p.m. HS is following the international launch event moment by moment in this matter.

Initially, the report was due to be published as early as noon, but the final text did not reach an agreement between the countries by the deadline.

The main text of the report has been written by researchers, but its 40-page summary for decision-makers has been influenced by all UN member states.

Secretary-General of the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) Petteri Taalaksen according to, the publication of the IPCC report was delayed mainly due to the slowdown in the group led by Saudi Arabia. These were recommendations for fossil energy that the oil countries did not agree with others.

However, according to Taalas, the agreement was reached during the weekend and the night before Monday.

It is not clear which countries fought against the fossil lines. Head of the Climate Unit of the Finnish Ministry of the Environment Outi Honkatukian in addition to Saudi Arabia, at least India has wanted changes to the text.

“This is quite widely reported. In general, it is a question of the extent to which decision-makers influence the researchers’ text, ”he replies to HS.

British newspaper The Guardian according to the data, India has called for changes in the items on climate finance. Saudi Arabia and other oil countries have insisted that fossil fuels will continue to play a role in the future. China and Ecuador have also called for some changes, according to The Guardian.

This The third part of the IPCC’s Sixth Assessment Report focuses on emission reductions. It is a summary based on the latest research data on how badly the countries of the world, including Finland, are lagging behind in targets that would keep global warming below 1.5 degrees.

Policy recommendations are also promised.