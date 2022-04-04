The latest monitoring report for the fartet (‘Aphanius iberus’), a species in danger of extinction, made public by the General Directorate for the Natural Environment a few weeks ago, reveals that the three autochthonous subpopulations of this small fish – the one from the Mar Menor and its wetlands, Chícamo and Rambla de las Moreras, according to the genetic study carried out in 2020 by researchers Doadrio and Perea– remain stable despite the DANA that threatened their existence in 2019.

Among the main surprises, the report highlights the recolonization that this endemic fish of the peninsular Mediterranean and widely threatened has made of Rambla Salada, where it was detected in 2018 – probably reintroduced – and has reconquered 1,300 meters upstream of the Santomera reservoir. According to the samples, this autochthonous subpopulation, the same one that was in Chícamo until it was considered missing in the follow-up in 2017-2018, has “a high relative abundance and both the proportion of sexes and the age structure are adequate,” says the follow-up report.

Threatened by the gambusia (‘Gambusia affinis’), an exotic species native to southern North America with which it lives in open competition, the report shows that the circumstantial increase in salinity in this enclave, which occurs especially after the months summer, has benefited the fartet by reducing the presence of gambusia, very common and “virtually impossible to eradicate from the Santomera Reservoir, where this boulevard empties”.

The Administration is preparing a project to restore the wetlands of the lagoon environment as safe havens against anoxia



Thus, both the report and the association Ecologistas en Acción, responsible for maintaining three artificial ponds in Fortuna with a ‘stock’ of Chícamo fartet to guarantee future reintroductions, ask Medio Natural that, given the disappearance of the Chícamo fartet and the establishment of this new viable population, capable of recovering after a flood in Rambla Salada, “this channel is declared as a critical area for the recovery of fartet and the rest of the Ajauque and Rambla Salada Wetlands SCI as a potential area,” they point out.

From the Department of Zoology and Physical Anthropology of the University of Murcia, responsible for monitoring the Salinas de San Pedro, Rasall and Marchamalo, the professor and researcher Francisco José Oliva Paterna supports this initiative as one of the management actions that the administration should be carried out to recover this species, which “is the heritage of our biodiversity and which has its two most important populations in the Region of Murcia and in the Ebro delta”. But he warns that “it is necessary for the Administration to launch active conservation actions that go far beyond monitoring the populations, which only serves to verify, as happened in Chícamo, their disappearance.” Thus, he cites as immediate actions necessary to get this species out of “the same critical situation in which it has been for 20 years” the creation of “new refuge habitats. It is not possible to try to maintain the indigenous populations of the interior in a single location, because any catastrophic event can wipe out the species ». And he recalls that, since 2001, the regional Administration has the guidelines to develop conservation actions and a list of more than twenty potential inland habitats in which to reconstitute new populations.

Mar Menor and its surroundings



Although the populations of the shallow and calm waters of the Mar Menor are the ones in the best condition, according to the data collected by the UMU Zoology department, Oliva Paterna explains that the best way to prevent another mass mortality event in the lagoon from deteriorating the subpopulation of the Mar Menor is to rehabilitate part of the surrounding wetlands (Lo Poyo, La Hita and El Carmolí), where temporary ponds with a high density of fartet are now preserved.

In fact, he advances, the Department of Zoology and Physical Anthropology of the UMU is advising the Administration in the elaboration of «a project, which should be developed next year, to restore the wetlands of the lagoon perimeter and generate small bodies of water that guarantee, in the long term, the conservation not only of the fartet, but of other species such as syngnathids, sand gobies, small mullets or sparids, or for the eel itself, also in danger of extinction. It is not a solution, but it is a long-term tool for future episodes of anoxia, since the perimeter systems would not be affected.”

Salt flats with high potential



On the other hand, the report values ​​between good and very good the state of the populations of the Salinas de San Pedro del Pinatar, and the presence of fartet has been detected in the Coterillo pond, in which, during the restoration process, the decrease in salinity has made it possible to detect it after six years and “it is recovering to very good levels,” says Oliva.

The conservation of this species is also “good and very good” in the Rasall salt flats. While the situation differs in the Marchamalo salt flats, where it is good and very good on the east circuit and bad on the west circuit. For this reason, the technicians affirm that “the Marchamalo and Rasall salt flats require maintenance to conserve the water regime” and recommend “the start-up” as “the most lasting solution”.

With regard to the subpopulation of the Rambla de las Moreras (Mazarrón), the fartet is still present, with “a low density”, and threatened by the high concentration of nitrates, which makes it recommendable, says the report, “its breeding in captivity to protect the genetic uniqueness of the southernmost of the indigenous populations of fartet”.